Brilliant John Kaminski Died Feb. 7th, 2024 - Memorial by Brian Ruhe & Diane Chase

Diane Chase and I were at our regular, bi-weekly Thursday meeting of the Brian Ruhe Show group, on Feb. 8, 2024 so we decided to make this short video, during our typical 4 - 5 hour meeting, which co-incidentally fell on the day after John Kaminski died, on Wednesday Feb. 7th. John was 80. As usual over the years, Diane picks such thoughtful quotes and her words so compliment mine, as I ponder to think of what to say next.

Video by Brian Ruhe. Thank you to Diane Chase for video editing.





For John's obituary, go to:

https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/ft-myers-fl/john-kaminski-11665596





I made over a dozen videos with John from 2016 - 2019. John had been Jew-wise since about 1990 and spoke out about this and he wrote brilliantly as well. He was loved and is missed. His website, which we discuss preserving in this video, is https://www.johnkaminski.org/ . His website states:

John Kaminski, a Skeptical Journalist

Editor, Essayist, Revisionist, Prehistorian, Analyst of the Jewish threat to the human future.

Knowledgeable Internet political observers likely know that for the past 15 years John Kaminski has been trying to get the world to understand that a super rich Jewish intelligentsia is responsible for all the trauma that torments the world on a daily basis.





9/11? The World Wars? Poison medicine? Toxic food? Corrupt government? Phony elections? Sadistic cops? Cowardly preachers? Financial strangulation? The blame for all these crises is the same in every instance. But the shades are pulled down in people’s minds. To venture into this territory is to write your own destruction.





I recommend that you do this Buddhist practice to help John Kaminski, wherever he is now:

The Significance of Transference of Merits to the Departed

https://www.budsas.org/ebud/whatbudbeliev/307.htm





