Is What You See Real or Imagined
The Good Question Podcast
The Good Question Podcast
721 views • 05/03/2023

“Mom, who’s the most intelligent man in the world?” asked 11-year-old Wolfgang Smith one hot summer day in 1941.

“Albert Einstein,” she said.

Just weeks later, happenstance would put Wolfgang right in front of Einstein, gazing up in awe, soaking up every last word of his wisdom.

Wolfgang would go on to become a scholar, researcher, and writer in mathematics, physics, theology, metaphysics, and religion.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/38oMlMr

