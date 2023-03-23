BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kash Patel-Hunters Have Become The Prey,Timing Is Everything,In The End The [DS] Will Cease To Exist
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
0
103 views • 03/23/2023

X22 REPORT SPOTLIGHT | Kash Patel-Hunters Have Become The Prey, Timing Is Everything, In The End The [DS] Will Cease To Exist

Today’s Guest: Kash Patel
Website: Fight With Kash
https://fightwithkash.com
Book: Government Gangsters
https://governmentgangsters.com

Kash Patel served as the former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and is responsible for leading the Secretary’s mission at the Department, including his executive staff and providing counsel to the Secretary on all matters concerning the Department’s operations.

Kash oversaw the execution of several of President Donald J. Trump’s top priorities. Kash begins the conversation talking about the J6 song that hit number 1. The majority is now pushing back and the [DS] now sees who we are. Kash has a law suit against Politico and he is going to depose the [DS] players and the truth is going to come out. The [DS] plan to get Trump failed, he outsmarted them, timing is everything.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site

Keywords
dsbiden regimex22 spotlightkash pateltrump indictment
