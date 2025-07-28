BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Building On-Chain deAI Agents with Data DAOs & DePIN
6 views • 1 month ago

 Building On-Chain AI Agents with Data DAOs & DePIN

Imagine AI that doesn’t just run on centralized servers but operates on-chain—autonomous, transparent, and powered by decentralized data networks. In this video, we explore how DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) and Data DAOs are enabling the next wave of decentralized AI agents.

🔹 Why on-chain AI? – Break free from Big Tech’s walled gardens.
🔹 Data DAOs – Community-owned data pools for training AI fairly.
🔹 DePIN’s Role – Harness real-world sensors & devices as AI’s eyes and ears.

From self-improving trading bots to privacy-preserving AI assistants, the future of AI is open, collaborative, and decentralized.

#DeAI #DePIN #DataDAOs #Web3 #BlockchainAI

Keywords
blockchaintechnologygamingweb3
