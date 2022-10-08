Just as Miles Guo Predicted back in 8/10/22, the Fall of CCP foreign minister Qin Gang has made International News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JUST IN: Just as Miles Guo Predicted back in 8/10/22…. Today 1 month short of a year later the Fall of CCP foreign minister Qin Gang has made International News with reports he has been displaced..
刚刚：正如文贵先生在 2022 年 8 月 10 日预测的那样……。一年后的今天，中共外交部长秦刚倒台，成为国际新闻，有报道称他已流离失所。