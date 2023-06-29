BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New Video of Hard Shots from Kramatorsk Destruction - Mostly Foreign Missionaries - Hotel & Restaurant
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
206 views • 06/29/2023

Hard shots from Kramatorsk Destruction - Hotel & Restaurant - Mostly Foreign Missionaries

Possibly some of the women were waitresses. 

-

Adding this as update, Cynthia:

During the attack on a pizzeria in Kramatorsk, there was a banquet for 45 people, the blow fell "right in the center of the cafe." This was told to CNN by the Ukrainian military, who helped to sort out the rubble of the restaurant.

Among the victims were many soldiers.

"The victims he saw were mostly young people, military and civilians, there are small children," the newspaper writes.

CNN elaborates that the strike took place in a busy area of Kramatorsk, which is "popular with soldiers looking for respite from the fighting."

-

https://t.me/+1HDvA5ZNovljZDUy






