Florida Senate OKs Bill to Carry Concealed Guns Without a Permit
The Senate passed the bill on a 27-13 vote. It will allow anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one without a permit. It means training and a background check will not be needed for people to carry concealed guns in public.
🔗 Full Article :
https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/florida-senate-oks-bill-to-carry-concealed-guns-without-a-permit/3004793/?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral