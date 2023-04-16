In 2017, a DoJ employee, George Higginbotham, took $41 million from the CCP and agreed to help the CCP lobby the DOJ and the White House to allow the CCP to try to send Mr. Miles Guo back to China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.04.13 #freemilesguo #nfsc #WayneDuprees #takedowntheccp
早在2017年，一个司法部的雇员George Higginbotham，他从中国共产党那里拿了4100万美元。并同意帮助中共游说司法部和白宫，让中共试图将郭文贵先生送回中国
Back in 2017, a Justice Department employee, George Higginbotham, took $41 million from the Chinese Communist Party and agreed to help the CCP lobby the DOJ and the White House to allow the CCP to try to send Mr. Guo Wengui back to China.