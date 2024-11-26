BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Episode #49 - Psychedelics, What is Reality and The Anunnaki w/ Ken Villei
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
17 views • 6 months ago

On this episode I was a guest on the Wear Are 1 Podcast hosted by Ken Villei and we took a deep dive into psychedelics and my experiences with the different types of medicine that I have done.

We touched on the Anunnaki, simulation theory and what is reality because humans can only see about 0.005% of visible light which means that we have a very limited understanding and perception of what is beyond the veil.

One of the things that is really cool about the medicine is that it allows you to temporarily pierce the veil and temporarily receive more light which is information, hence why you have “hallucinations.”

The misunderstood thing about these hallucinations is that you are tapping into the subconscious mind, other versions of yourself and other dimensions. This is why when the medicine is done in the right settings you are mostly shown areas of your life that need work, you are shown your fears and traumas and your internal beliefs.


Connect with Ken via any of the links below:


Podcast - http://www.youtube.com/@WeAre1Podcast

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/vibeatme/


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@TheConsciousMan7Podcast

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790

Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/

Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246

Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)

Email - [email protected]


Keywords
anunnakiconsciousnessmedicinepsychedelicsayahuascapeyotebufoalvariusmagicmushroomsovercomingfearsovercomingtraumas
