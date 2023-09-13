Quo Vadis





Sep 12, 2023





Our Lord's Message to Valeria Copponi for September 6, 2023





Thank you!





Here is the message of Jesus, infinite love:





My daughter, offer me all your suffering, moral and physical and I will give you all my blessings. Your tribulations these days, I need to forgive so many of your brothers who offend me in every way and at every moment.





You are at a very, very difficult time in your life.





Your unfaithful brothers are not counted, My Mother and I are offended everywhere, my children no longer live according to my commandments and for this reason they offend Me and all of Creation.





My Father will not go very long to punish these children.





I count so much on you, my dearest children who obey my commands, continue in prayers and in your offerings and I assure you of your eternal coming to heaven with Me and My Mother and yours.





Pray and make people pray for all my children far from the laws of My Father, I suffer for them because I already know the punishments that these disobedient children of mine will bring, into the depths of hell for all eternity.





My dearest children, I love you, pray and console me for all the offenses I am receiving.





I love you so much and My Father will reward you with the eternal joy of Paradise.





My daughter, I love you for all the suffering you are offering me.





Jesus of Infinite Love.





Our Lord gave Valeria the following similar message on October 5, 2022.





My dear children, continue with your prayers, do not abandon me, I have given my life for you on the cross and in these times my sufferings are still so many and I must recommend you to be close to me with your offerings and prayers of adoration.





Your Jesus suffers above all for my church which no longer respects my commandments.





Children, I desire from you prayers for my church which unfortunately is no longer either Catholic or Roman apostolic.





Pray and fast for my church to return as I want it to.





Always use My Body to keep you obedient to My Church.





Children, your earthly times are about to end so I tell you and I repeat to you, feed on My Body and pray to My Father that he still has compassion for you.





Your Mother weeps for you but the multitude of you is unable to console her.





My Father still has many places but you try to deserve them otherwise the devil will buy up your souls.





I, Jesus please, console My Mother who is trying again the pains of the time of my passion.





You, my children, who listen to me, pray, give a good example to all my children who no longer believe in God.





May my blessing be upon you and your families.





Jesus, Only Begotten Son.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbqtbMlJPtc