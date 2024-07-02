PODCAST 004 TWIN FLAMES | ORIGIN, MISSION, LIFE PATH | Why are TF relationships unique?

The TF concept is much misconstrued in the New Age Community, lending TF phenomena to some 'romantic fairy tale' that can only be realized in one the 3rd dimension of reality alone, often eliminating spiritual relativity to the relationship. When its truth the relationship between TF couples goes all the way back to the original manifestation of the One Creator and therefore holds a spiritual a profound spiritual significance more than any other type of relationships.





In this video Heba explains and further elaborates on the concept of TF's from her own experience as a TF couple and from the perspective of the Freedom teachings and MCEO teachings © MCEO ©Ashayana Deane, MCEO Speaker 1.





The end of the video is a beautiful TF poem composed and narrated by Heba for her missing twin written in the same year as their union, 6 months prior to them coming together in the physical world.





TF's have a unique and special purpose. Find out what they are here to do from this video.





Poem written & narrated by © Heba Nicolaci

Video production: Matt Nicolaci

References: Heba & Matt Nicolaci





If you would like to listen to this video in a different language than English, click on auto translate above. We have made this option available for our non-English speaking viewers. If your language is not available, please comment below requesting your language.





Contact us for more information -

www.collectiverising.earth

[email protected]





Omni love & truth





Matt & Heba

x