EARLY ACCESS ✅ Seymour Hersh - Biden's Blackout: How America Blew Up The Nord Stream Pipelines
What is happening
What is happening
103 views • 02/27/2023
Premiered Feb 25, 2023 #DeFi #Crypto #Ethereum
🍿 Watch the full interview for free at https://londonreal.tv/seymour-hersh-b... 🇺🇸 Biden bombed the Nord Stream?! https://londonreal.tv/nordstream 💰 The Wealth Academy: https://londonreal.tv/wealth 🔥 The Crypto & DeFi Accelerator: https://londonreal.tv/defi-ytd ❤️ The Life Accelerator: https://londonreal.tv/life Seymour Hersh is an investigative journalist, political writer and author, who among his many accolades was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting. Seymour believes that the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was carried out by the US Navy, the CIA, and the Norwegian Navy, under the direct order of President Biden. To say this has caused a stir in the corridors of power would be something of an understatement. 🔔 SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToLondonReal ▶️ FREE FULL EPISODES: https://londonreal.tv/episodes #LondonReal #LondonRealTV #LondonRealArmy #BrianRose #LondonRealAcademy #podcast #interview #FreedomOfSpeech #London #inspiration #motivation #DeFi #Crypto #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #Ethereum LATEST EPISODE: https://londonreal.link/latest - DISCLAIMER: Content on this channel references an opinion and is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice.
russiaciabidenus navygermanybombingnytnorwaylondon realblackoutseymour hershnord stream pipelinesamerica blew up
