Science Medicine Words Knowledge How HIV became AIDS

Michael Gaeta: And I appreciate in your talk, you differentiated between medicine and science.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: In fact, it goes back to the word "knowledge." And I often use the 1828 Noah Webster dictionary. And if you think of the word prescient right in the middle of it is science, you're aware, and knowledge is science. Medicine is a healing art of providing medicine to someone, but without the discovery of the scientific underpinnings. A fellow like you can't translate that and practice it and bring it to your patients, looking at the person in front of you, because, in fact, I developed natural product drugs. So we need a total paradigm shift in our thinking, which we tried to do in 1987. We succeeded, and I tried again using the same platform, and that was at the National Institutes of Health, when we saw AIDS, when we saw patients in Los Angeles developing rare, strange tumors, Kaposi Sarcoma. Kaposi Sarcoma was old men on the southern tip of Italy, old men. And so what you're always looking for is the environment. Might I say the terrain? Because it's not the poison or the terrain. It's not stem cells, it's: what does that word even mean? So now we don't use any words. We use NADs and NACs and... No, no, no, no! That's not gonna work for us. And so we created, one day, HIV became AIDS, but in fact, LAV Lymphadenopathy virus; I pulled it out of your lymph node, a tumor. I took it and I put it in a flask, and I gave it food and water, and I put it in a 5% CO2 incubator. Humidify, ooh, think about what we did when we put that mask on our face. We created a 5% CO2 incubator. So you see, when you know the molecular biology and the biochemistry behind it, then you start understanding...

