The War on the Elements of Life (by Mike Adams) | www.kla.tv/27782

Carbon dioxide is on everyone's lips. A Carbon tax is supposed to lead to a reduction in emissions and entails carbon dioxide pricing. But what if, behind the mask of environmental protection, there is a war against the very basis of our existence? This mini-documentary by scientist and owner of an ISO-accredited food science laboratory Mike Adams sheds some light on the subject.
👉 HD-Video & Download: www.kla.tv/27782
👉 Video Text & Sources: www.kla.tv/27782/pdf
About this channel
Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored | what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting | little heard from the people, for the people | daily news on https://www.kla.tv/en and soon available here on Brighteon Stay tuned, it’s worth it!To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en
PLEASE NOTE
As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV - Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en
SOURCES / LINKS
The Globalist WAR on the Elements of Life/
https://www.brighteon.com/78f2882d-2c23-4b18-877f-4a5a65d4fb38
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1mUtUCrMgykp/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.