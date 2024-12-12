Harley Schlanger: Fall of Syria, Weakening Unipolarity, & New Polyphonic BRICS Era

Harley Schlanger discusses the fall of Assad, the weakening Unipolar Empire, BRICS and multipolarity, Atlantic Council information operations, Trump, and more!





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Websites

Harley's Updates https://laroucheorganization.com/HarleySchlangerReport

Schiller Institute https://schillerinstitute.com

X https://x.com/HarleySchlanger





About Harley Schlanger

Harley Schlanger is spokesman of The Schiller Institute. Email: [email protected].





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)