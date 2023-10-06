EPOCH TV | Your Next Salad Could Vaccinate You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp
Your Next Salad Could Vaccinate You
There’s a push to create edible vaccines—food products like tomatoes, lettuce, or milk that are genetically modified to have the effects of a vaccination when someone consumes them. There are numerous studies on these, and some have already been grown. But it’s possible the federal government could soon be banned from funding the creation of edible vaccines.
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) introduced an amendment to the agricultural appropriations bill that “None of the funds made available by this Act may be used to fund any grant related to any transgenic edible vaccine.”
In other news, the House of Representatives has voted to remove Representative Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.
