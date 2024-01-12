Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Craig Murray on Demystifying Diplomacy and Espionage | A Conversation with Stella Assange
channel image
What is happening
9193 Subscribers
Shop now
31 views
Published a month ago

Jan 10, 2024 A Conversation with Stella Assange

In this episode of my podcast, “A Conversation with Stella Assange”, I sit down with author and human rights activist Craig Murray. In part one of this two part conversation, we discuss how greater awareness around Julian’s case has led to a better understanding of its urgency and relevance. We also discuss Craig’s career as a British diplomat and the series of events that led him to blow the whistle on UK complicity in torture and the ‘War on Terror’.


Listen to episode podcasts and find bonus content at Stella Assange Substack: https://substack.com/@stellaassangesubstack


Follow Stella Assange on

Instagram: www.instagram.com/stellaassange/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/stella_assange

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@stellaassange


Donate to Julian's Legal Fees here: https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/assangeappeal/


Join the Fight. Access our Emergency Toolkit: www.FreeAssangeEmergencyToolkit.com


Day X is here.


Help us spread awareness about the upcoming public hearing on 20-21 February 2024.


We need as many people as possible to gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London at 8.30am on both days.


This may be the final chance for the UK to stop Julian’s extradition.


It’s now or never.


#journalismisnotacrime #FreeJulianAssange #FreeAssangeNow #FreeUsAll #NoExtradition

 #FreeThePress

Keywords
ciajulian assangeconversationespionagecraig murrayfree julian assangefree the pressstella assangefree assange nowno extraditiondemystifying diplomacyjournalismisnotacrimefree us all

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket