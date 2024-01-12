Craig Murray on Demystifying Diplomacy and Espionage | A Conversation with Stella Assange

Jan 10, 2024 A Conversation with Stella Assange

In this episode of my podcast, “A Conversation with Stella Assange”, I sit down with author and human rights activist Craig Murray. In part one of this two part conversation, we discuss how greater awareness around Julian’s case has led to a better understanding of its urgency and relevance. We also discuss Craig’s career as a British diplomat and the series of events that led him to blow the whistle on UK complicity in torture and the ‘War on Terror’.





Day X is here.





Help us spread awareness about the upcoming public hearing on 20-21 February 2024.





We need as many people as possible to gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London at 8.30am on both days.





This may be the final chance for the UK to stop Julian’s extradition.





It’s now or never.





#journalismisnotacrime #FreeJulianAssange #FreeAssangeNow #FreeUsAll #NoExtradition

#FreeThePress