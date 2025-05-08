'Intentional' Live Season 1, Ep. 107: 5-7-2025 -- "The Shocking Truth: Fetal Demise"

In March of 2021, after the covid vaccines were pushed out, Michelle Spencer noticed something appalling. Several pregnant women, who had come into the hospital, delivered dead babies.





The hospital Michelle worked for went from having 4 dead babies per year to 4 per week after March 2021! What's even more egregious, Michelle reveals, is that babies are still dying at this rate!!!





The 'Intentional' Podcast is also available on the 'Intentional' channel on Facebook, X, Rumble, Substack, Brighteon, and BlessedTV:





https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow





https://x.com/MicMeowed





https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277





https://substack.com/@micsmeow





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intentional/home





https://blessednewstv.com/@Intentional





You can also follow Mic Meow at intentionalpodcast.org and on Apple Podcasts.





Intentional is broadcast live at Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays 2PM ET and Music on W4HC Radio – Health Café Live, part of Talk 4 Radio on the Talk 4 Media Network. Intentional TV Show is viewed on Talk 4 TV.





Intentional Podcast is also available on Talk 4 Media, Talk 4 Podcasting, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, Audible, and over 100 other podcast outlets.





Intentional is broadcast live at Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays 2PM ET and Music on W4HC Radio – Health Café Live, part of Talk 4 Radio on the Talk 4 Media Network. Intentional TV Show is viewed on Talk 4 TV.





Intentional Podcast is also available on Talk 4 Media, Talk 4 Podcasting, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, Audible, and over 100 other podcast outlets.