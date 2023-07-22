Pt 1Sithel, Av, Whose Report Will You Believe Piazza News Travels Fast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Read along follow Blog:https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/07/sithel.html
Music CMD
Sithel name meaning is Influencer, Freedom Lover, Charisma and Sithel is a Boy name.
Christine Vales Spain at a Plaza, Farmers Market, Public Square
Much easier to communicate with one another.
A word from the Lord: 7/18/2023
"News Travel Fast"
Month of: Av 5783 Chalkboard Teaching by Christine Vales
Who's the report will you believe? Hear the Voice of God. Good Report of the Lord
Ears to Hear, July 18, 2023
5th Month, Summer Season, Heavenly perspective, A Vision from the Holy Spirit.
Peace, clarity, Root Word, ABBa means Father in Hebrew, Will, desire, God frees the will from witchcraft, sins control. Free will.
Wait on the Lord and hear his voice he will Shepard you to your Promised Land.
9th of Av: Who to believe? Numbers 13-14. 12 spies survey Promised Land 10 had a bad report, They are Giants! 2 had a good report, We can easily take the land!
Bad guys tried to kill and stone the 2 good reporters. Joshua
Bad guys wanted to go back to slavery.
Blessing: Advance go into and take the Land Day.
The day the 2 temples and bad guys are destroyed. Pslams 78:41 Limited God by unbelief. Death followed 40 years in the wilderness and died in the desert.
