Star Being Communicator and Hybrid Jacquelin Smith - Part 1 of 2

Jacquelin Smith, B.A., C.HT., has a website at www.jacquelinsmith.com and she is an internationally known star being and animal communicator, light linguist and author. She’s been communicating with star beings, interdimensional beings, and animals since early childhood. She communicates with a wide variety of star races, including Tall White Zeta Masters, Mantis beings, Arcturians, Sirians, Zetas, Venusians, Celestials, and many other races.

Jacquelin is the author of Animal Communication: Our Sacred Connection With Animals, Star Origins and Wisdom of Animals: Talks With Animal Souls, and her latest book which is, Star Being in the Mirror: My Journey as a Hybrid. Barbara Lamb and Mary Rodwell wrote Foreword for Star Being in the Mirror.

Jacquelin has offered private consults and taught classes for more than 40 years. Some of the services she offers are: light language sessions, a wide variety of consultations about peoples’ animal friends, soul recovery work for people and animals, psychic readings, readings about peoples’ hybrid children, readings about a person’s star connections in this lifetime. Additionally, she offers a Star Being/Experiencer consultations which helps people process their experiences.

She offers light language sessions where star and other beings of light come through her to assist the person in numerous ways. Jacquelin has also created an E-course, How to Communicate Telepathically With Star Beings and Better Understand Who They Are, which allows people to communicate with star beings. She co-creates music and light language with star beings which assists people with getting in touch with various star races.

Jacquelin also has a YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@jacquelinsmith6272 where people can listen to her speak different star languages as well as listen to her talk about light languages, as well as talk about her experiences as a hybrid and animal communicator. There are also light language audios available on her site that people can listen to for free. She has had many articles published in magazines and has been interviewed for a number of books. Jacquelin has done hundreds of radio and online interviews internationally. Check out her services at www.jacquelinsmith.com