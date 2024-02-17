IN FOCUS: Ashley Biden Diary Details Shocking Family Behavior with Noel Frische - OAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight IN FOCUS ... With an increasingly tyrannical government that's ruling over us through the security industrial complex, do Americans still have a chance for true freedom? Also, the Biden Regime deals with the fallout of Special Counsel Hur's report on Biden's mental decline. Plus, humiliation rituals hiding in plain sight... Elites now want us all wearing "hairshirts" - literally. And residents in blue cities are finally understanding the soft on crime approach creates more crime.
