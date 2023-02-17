BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukraine War Update | Dr. Benjamin Abelow & Ray McGovern (TPC #1,093)
Tommy's Podcast
Tommy's PodcastCheckmark Icon
50 views • 02/17/2023

TPC #1,093 is with Dr. Benjamin Abelow and Ray McGovern.


Website: https://benjaminabelow.com


Book: https://www.amazon.com/How-West-Brought-Ukraine-Understanding-ebook/dp/B0BG5DRLKL?ref_=ast_sto_dp


Twitter: https://twitter.com/raymcgovern?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor


Website: https://raymcgovern.com


Ray McGovern leads the “Speaking Truth to Power” section of Tell the Word, a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington.  A former co-director of the Servant Leadership School (1998-2004), he has been teaching there for more than 20 years.  His current course is: “On the Morality of Whistleblowing.” Ray came to Washington from his native Bronx in the early Sixties as an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then served as a CIA analyst for 27 years, from the administration of John F. Kennedy to that of George H. W. Bush. Ray’s duties included chairing National Intelligence Estimates and preparing the President’s Daily Brief, which he briefed one-on-one to President Ronald Reagan’s five most senior national security advisers from 1981 to 1985.

