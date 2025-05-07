BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Propaganda is on the bases of Fear ~ Weaponizing Fear & Mandating Compliance ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
31 views • 4 months ago

In today's discussion we will talk about the exploitation of fear to entice or persuade people to comply with being controlled. We will also talk on the subject of how the CDC and Who, and many of the U.S. states of America tried to force compliance in a bunch of people through the mandating of vaccines all in the name of controlling a fake virus that only exisited in that dreaded needle. Finally, we will be sharing episode three of the Propaganda Exposed Uncensored, which is (weaponizing fear & mandating Compliance).


References:

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce


