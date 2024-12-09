BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Sudden Appearance Of Jesus Christ
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
12/8/2024

Matthew 24:36-46  The Sudden Appearance Of Jesus Christ

Intro:  No one likes unexpected visitors.  It’s not that we don’t like the people but we like to be notified when someone comes to our house in these days.  Back in the old days visitors were common before telephones and telegraphs there was “tell a woman.”   People visited each other.  Now it is very uncommon for people to stop by.  In fact it is so uncommon that most people won’t answer the door. We are not prepared for unexpected visitors.  We are in our pajama’s or less. The bathroom is not cleaned.  Clothes are everywhere.  Dishes are piled up.  Dust is everywhere.  We just don’t prepare for visitors in our culture anymore.  That sets us up perfectly for the sudden appearance of the Lord.  We are in the generation of “Don’t bother my world” generation.  We don’t want any interruptions to our little silly lives.  But one day they will be interrupted by a visitor that we should have been prepared to meet.  But sadly….most will not be ready.  

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
