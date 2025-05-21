JAKE TAPPER GETS PEGGED ON-AIR BY MEGYN KELLY OVER TATERTOT'S COGNITIVE DECLINE SWEEPING ☚ MEMOLOGY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A bit over 7 years ago, VfB got it in his mind to trigger the insufferable Jake Tapper: CNN Won't Accept Jake Tapper's Box of Kleenex
https://old.bitchute.com/video/1Pmjf1XfkYwQ/
Still have the box, as it was realized that he'd never mention it...but enjoy this bit of comeuppance from the fantastic MEMOLOGY101
Ouch.
SOURCES
➡️https://youtu.be/j4bTACqceLI
APPEARANCES
➡️Jake Tapper, CNN host
➡️Megyn Kelly
➡️Joe Biden (mentioned)
➡️Lara Trump
SUPPORT THE CHANNEL
➡️YouTube Memberships: https://bit.ly/39yRdh8
➡️PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/Memology101
➡️Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AntonioChavez
OTHER CHANNELS
➡️Memology 102: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
➡️DSP Tries It - Memology 101: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTGXPDKjEKJcM9eCVFq5LRw
➡️M101 News: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9M0fKN795Qje1I5E5w7xZw
ADDITIONAL CREDITS
➡️Memology 101 Netflix Intro:
https://www.youtube.com/user/pleasesubscribedad
Trends: #news #unitedstates #joebiden #memology101 #jaketapper #originalsin #laratrump #megynkelly
Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/VC0Pf5GJhLg/
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9ur7ra
One comment from Joefromearth:
He wouldn't have written a book telling "his side" if he wasn't guilty of something. Someone's worried about Nuremberg 2.0 me thinks