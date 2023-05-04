BBC Doesn't Want You To See This: Stew Peters Goes Head-To-Head with BBC

Stew Peters Show





May 3, 2023





Stew Peters goes into the lion’s den and teaches the BBC a lesson.

Watch behind the scenes footage the BBC doesn’t want you to see.

The BBC attempts and fails to discredit the wildly successful documentary “Died Suddenly”.

Stew financed and released “Died Suddenly” to save lives from the murderous Covid cult.

Throughout the interview Stew exposes the pro-vaxx lies parroted by the mainstream media.

The BBC continues to promote a bioweapon injection that is killing children.

The fake news “journalists” were completely caught off guard and not prepared to answer Stew’s questions about why embalmers are finding white fibrous clots inside the vaccinated dead.

Stew reminds the BBC of vaccinated Damar Hamlin’s sudden collapse on national television.

The average number of professional athletes who have collapsed during competition is 5 to 10 per year.

In the last year that number has climbed to over 1000.

The United States is funneling money into the fake construct of a country called Ukraine.

The Covid-19 pandemic was used to enact a massive worldwide depopulation event.

People must be held accountable for their blatant crimes against humanity and that also includes lying journalists.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2lw4sm-live-bbc-doesnt-want-you-to-see-this-stew-peters-goes-head-to-head-with-bbc.html



