Injured in the head, the dog could only run and call his mother crying I'm in so much pain, Mom!

The environment became really harsh especially with wild dogs

They had to overcome many special challenges to survive

The city was not an easy place to live, where food was scarce

The mother tried to go beyond to find a living hope for both herself and her puppies

A 2-month-old puppy had a disability in his hind leg and has herniated

He had to drag himself roughly on the ground.

Ruffy World urgently rescued 5 children, and immediately brought them to the vet

They considered to start a treatment as soon as possible

