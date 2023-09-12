AYO KIMATHI & DAVID DUKE INTERVIEW ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

***This video live stream was cut off in the middle of the event and the user's account was permanently canceled by StreamYard.***

This interview was originally intended to be between Ayo Kimathi (Irritated Genie of Soufeese) and David Duke. For reasons beyond our control, Mr. Duke was unable to make the interview. Dave Gahary stepped in to fill this space.

This is a discussion asking if Black Americans and White Americans can work together to stop the genocidal aims of the international Jew. Enjoy the discussion.

Link to "Jews are the Problem" book: https://jewsaretheproblem.com

Link to 8-part video series "In Black and White" - https://inblackandwhite.net/