NEVER FORGET WHAT THEY DID | 2-24-2025

Show #2352





Show Notes:





Gold and Silver Prices: https://www.kitco.com/

Dan Bongino names FBI Deputy Director: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/breaking-dan-bongino-named-deputy-director-fbi/

Victor Davis Hanson on Trumps Influence: https://x.com/kellytx2/status/1892554634549657932

Rise of the CEO Pastor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3VlrObE7NNU&t=2s

Never forget what they did: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10236063701001628&set=a.1249718611899

Never forget: https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/To-whomever-wrote-this-Well-said.txt

Dr Fauci Dr Fear: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1534969217113148

Wokesters on the way out: http://lewrockwell.com/lrc-blog/bye-bye-tds-wokesters/

The media pushed racism: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2025/02/no_author/is-americas-witch-hunt-for-racism-ending/





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV





Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event





Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate





Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop