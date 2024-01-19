MSM admits US is breaking domestic law for Israel!!

There is an unprecedented shift going on in mass media reporting on Israel‘s warcrimes. The Guardian just broke a story that shows how the US is circumventing even its domestic laws for the benefit of Israel. For no other country such arrangements are in place. And this is not the only shift, other outlets are producing sane articles on the roots of the war and the EU parliament chooses to finally call for a cease-fire! Something is finally happening behind the scenes.

Mirrored - Neutrality Studies

