Apr 3, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 2, 2024.





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro Regis for April 2:





Dear children, open ye your hearts to the Light of God.





Humanity lives in the darkness of sin and My poor children walk like the blind leading the blind.





Turn away from everything that distances you from My Son Jesus.





You belong to the Lord and ye must follow and serve only Him.





I am your Mother and I am at your side.





Ye are walking towards a future of great confusions and only those who pray will be able to bear the weight of the trials.





Give ye Me your hands and I will conduct you to My Son Jesus.





I know each one of you by name and I will pray to My Jesus for you.





Repent of your sins and seek the Mercy of My Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession.





It is in this life, and not in another, that you must bear witness to your faith. Onward!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on September 23, 2023.





That message follows here:





Dear children, be filled with the Lord’s Love and testify everywhere that you are in the world, but not of the world.





Do not live far from the Lord’s grace.





Turn around, because if you stay away from the path of truth, you run the risk of eternal condemnation.





You are living in a time of great tribulations and the moment has come for your sincere and courageous return to my Son Jesus.





Days will come when men will walk like the blind leading the blind, because the truth will be present in few hearts.





The Church will be divided and few shepherds will remain faithful to Jesus.





Whatever happens, do not turn away from the Church of my Jesus.





Repent and draw near to the confessional. My Jesus is waiting for you with open arms.





Onward without fear! The Lord’s victory will come for the righteous.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





