Fauci Lied, People Died - The AIDS Hoax.

DEADLY DECEPTION - PROOF THAT SEX AND HIV ABSOLUTELY DO NOT CAUSE AIDS



DR. ROBERT WILLNER

💉 🧬 ☠️

(01h : 13min : 36sec)

On December 7th 1994 at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Greensboro, N.C; Dr Willner drew blood from a man with AIDS and injected himself with the mans blood.

Most of what he is saying can be directly applied to what we experience today. Especially with the news cycles, blanket censorship, and Terrain Theory.

Only 4 Causes of AIDS 9:15

1. Malnutrition and Starvation

2. DRUGS - Street and Prescription

3. Radiation

4. Chemotherapy

7:00 Fauci deserves to be tried for treason

31:00 viruses are created in the cell and need the cells to survive, viruses do not kill cells

51:22 You cannot get AIDS from anyone, and you cannot give AIDS to anyone

52:55 Modern Medical Voodoo

59:40 The truth about T-cells

71:00 Viruses don't make you sick, they are only a response to the terrain!

#secretHistory #history #hiddenTruth #health

Join Roobs Flyers

http://roobsflyers.com/

Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers

Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers

Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0

Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08

Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs

Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/roobsflyers

Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine

Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers

Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

All rights reserved.