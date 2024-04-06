A witness of the Genocide by Midazolam and Morphine

Wayne Cunnington (Twitter: @waynetlc)

This was the day before my Mum Louise was declared in such pain and discomfort that she needed to be put on a ventilator and EOL life care started although of which was never discussed with me first. It was the beginning of June 2020 when her hospital shockingly started Mum on the midazolam & morphine cocktail NG163 but it wasn’t until her last day the 8th June that I discovered a driver attached to her arm and the horrors were finally related to me.

Sadly I never discovered the full story until the start of this year when I finally received mums medical records, roughly 480 pages of them and such was the depth of evil carried out in a “care” setting that I started legal proceedings to try and save other family’s going through what I and so many others have also had to go through.

Our family’s should’ve been safe…

