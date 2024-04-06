BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A witness of the Genocide by Midazolam and Morphine
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
393 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 04/06/2024

Wayne Cunnington (Twitter: @waynetlc)
This was the day before my Mum Louise was declared in such pain and discomfort that she needed to be put on a ventilator and EOL life care started although of which was never discussed with me first. It was the beginning of June 2020 when her hospital shockingly started Mum on the midazolam & morphine cocktail NG163 but it wasn’t until her last day the 8th June that I discovered a driver attached to her arm and the horrors were finally related to me.
Sadly I never discovered the full story until the start of this year when I finally received mums medical records, roughly 480 pages of them and such was the depth of evil carried out in a “care” setting that I started legal proceedings to try and save other family’s going through what I and so many others have also had to go through.
Our family’s should’ve been safe…

Keywords
by midazolama witness of the genocideand morphine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy