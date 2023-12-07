951. Reptilian Gang Stalking! Dec 23 Reason for the Weird





Gang stalking or targeting is a program by the reptilian US government to isolate, destabilize, and minimize threats to Satan’s government of evil, murder, lies, corruption of every kind. I figured out who was behind all this and was able to capture reptilian features in video, which was followed by three assassination attempts and continual psychological warfare by these reptilians which rule our world and have most people duped.





Keep this channel on the air, go:

http://freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html





or:

Richard Bruce

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA





Alternate Video Sites:





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce

https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos





Christian, reptilian, paranormal, shapeshifter, beasts, gang stalking, targeting, devil, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy



