951. Reptilian Gang Stalking! Dec 23 Reason for the Weird
Gang stalking or targeting is a program by the reptilian US government to isolate, destabilize, and minimize threats to Satan’s government of evil, murder, lies, corruption of every kind. I figured out who was behind all this and was able to capture reptilian features in video, which was followed by three assassination attempts and continual psychological warfare by these reptilians which rule our world and have most people duped.
