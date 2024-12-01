The Zionist occupation releases prisoner Zainab Sajdiya

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces released prisoner Zainab Sajdiya from Bethlehem after spending a year in the occupation prisons, she is the mother of prisoners Muhannad and Rami Qawar, indicating that they have been detained since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa flood war. Stand Up:-The occupation forces released prisoner Zainab Sajdiya, from Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, who spent nearly a year in Damon prison, and suffers from cancer.
Interview:- Zainab Sajdiya
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 27/11/2024
