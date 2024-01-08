The Truth Behind the Emergence of Islam - Jay Smith Lecture

Thank you for viewing and daring to explore the many mysteries of this world & the conspiracies perpetrated by the parasitic ruling class with us. We appreciate you giving us some of your valuable time and support.
Bitchute Channels:
HaloRock™ (Daily - The Good, The Bad & The Ugly) - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I6p2VASsk6ZZ/
HaloRockCodex (History & Conspiracy) - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wCvj3HafstNW/
HaloRockDocs - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cWZ4oan4Jzcq/
New in 2024 - HaloRock+ (Entertainment) - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5AzdDJ28pWLz/
Our Playlists:
Documentary - https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/cm4XGv965HDw/
Conspiracy Docs & Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/Kb4akl3Syxvw/
ILLUMINATI - https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/zUJFSQpSn6MM/
Old World - https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/j0r8fwcKPuS0/
NEW Rumble Channels:
HALOROCK™ - https://rumble.com/c/HaloRock
HaloRockDocs - https://rumble.com/c/HaloRockDocs
HaloRockCodex - https://rumble.com/c/HaloRockCodex
HaloRockPlus (Entertainment) - https://rumble.com/c/c-5582514
HaloRock is our answer to internet censorship. Coming in 2024, the HaloRock App and website will be an information hub featuring a search engine that will avoid google censorship & delisting of websites they don’t like, unbiased and uncensored daily news, documentaries, entertainment, conspiracy research links, downloadable PDF library, and free meme library, organized in an easy to explore database.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.