BrightLearn - Winning the Fight Against Breast Cancer: A Nutritional Approach by Carlton Fredericks

"Winning the Fight Against Breast Cancer: A Nutritional Approach" by Carlton Fredericks, first presented in 1972, is a pioneering work that underscores the critical role of nutrition in preventing and managing breast cancer and related hormonal disorders. Fredericks, a trailblazer in medical nutrition, argues that a diet rich in Vitamin B Complex and high-quality protein is essential for optimal liver function, which in turn facilitates the conversion of harmful estrogen into its less carcinogenic form, estriol. He emphasizes that the "normal" American diet often lacks these crucial nutrients, potentially increasing the risk of estrogen-dependent cancers. Fredericks highlights the link between nutrition and conditions like cystic mastitis, which can be precursors to breast cancer, and advocates for dietary changes to reduce symptoms and improve overall health. Despite facing skepticism, Fredericks supports his claims with extensive research and epidemiological evidence, urging women to take charge of their health through informed nutritional choices. He criticizes the medical establishment for overlooking the dangers of excessive estrogen and promotes a proactive approach to diet and health, advocating for a shift towards whole foods and nutrient-dense supplements to enhance liver function and mitigate cancer risk.





