BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Covid Vax, 15 Min City Prisons Bring Global Tyranny God's Judgment is Coming Lord, How Much Longer?
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
298 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 05/15/2023

This Prophecy Update is powerful! Pastor JD offers encouragement to those who wrestle with how much longer it will be before the rapture in the midst of the unspeakable evil that’s increasingly worsening.

- The Daily Mail, “EXCLUSIVE: Shocking Images Show the TWO-MILE Long Vehicle Encampment - Made Up of People Living in RVs, Trucks and Trailers - Along Highway 101 North of San Francisco as Low Income People are Pushed Out of the Housing Market"

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12050937/Shocking-images-TWO-MILE-longencampment-people-living-RVs-trucks-trailers.html

- “15-Minute Cities”

https://www.15minutecity.com

- The Washington Standard, "It’s Still Technocracy! Trump Promotes 15-Minute Cities, But Calls Them Freedom Cities (Video)"

https://thewashingtonstandard.com/techno-populism-trump-promotes-15-minute-smart-cities-as-freedom-cities-video Also, see this article here  https://nypost.com/2023/03/04/trump-proposes-building-futuristic-freedom-cities-on-federal-land

- White House Press Release, “FACT SHEET: Administration Announces New “Smart Cities” Initiative to Help Communities Tackle Local Challenges and Improve City Services.”

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2015/09/14/fact-sheetadministration-announces-new-smart-cities-initiative-help

- GovTech.com, "The Biden Administration Could Be Good for Smart Cities"

https://www.govtech.com/fs/the-biden-administration-could-be-good-for-smartcities.html

- Children's Health Defense video, “Smart Cities + Pandemic Treaties.”

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/smart-cities--pandemic-treaties

- The Epoch Times, "Christine Anderson: From 15-Minute Cities to Climate Lockdowns, the Onslaught of Digital Tyranny"

https://www.theepochtimes.com/christine-anderson-from-15-minute-cities-to-climatelockdowns-the-onslaught-of-digital-tyranny_5214622.html

- Book (on Amazon), “Vaccines: The Biggest Medical Fraud in History”

https://www.amazon.com/Vaccines-Biggest-Medical-History-Vaccination-ebook/dp/B079Z48RKC

Resource (Links) PDF: https://cdn.subsplash.com/documents/82QP6C/_source/f8ba5520-10b6-458d-b60a-a2e1e80bd910/document.pdf

Original Video Link: https://calvarychapelkaneohe.subspla.sh/nh9ph5n

Shop American Patriots Apparel | www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
goddonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecytyrannyjudgmentprophecy updatedonald j trumpend times prophecyjd faraggods judgmentcovid15 minute citieshow much longertrump promotes 15 minute cities
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy