Prepare O' World the Darkness Comes 2-28-24@9-53am
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
176 followers
144 views • 02/28/2024

A warning from Father God about the coming 3 Days of Darkness.

Exodus 10:21-23

21 And the Lord said unto Moses, Stretch out thine hand toward heaven, that there may be darkness over the land of Egypt, even darkness which may be felt.

22 And Moses stretched forth his hand toward heaven; and there was a thick darkness in all the land of Egypt three days:

23 They saw not one another, neither rose any from his place for three days: but all the children of Israel had light in their dwellings.

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Mailing address:

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

P.O Box 5133

Cleveland, TN 37320

Prayer Email:

[email protected]

Questions:

[email protected]

Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry

Telegram Channel (Comments are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh

Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist

YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

repentjudgmentdarkness
