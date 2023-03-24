Tony Byker - 'Willing To Die For' (Dreamy Edit)

From the album ‘Eat Bugs And Save The World’

Big thanks to Laurence Bouchard for the video shots

WILLING TO DIE FOR

Shake every night

Everything we touch must die

Hoping that we see a happy end in sight

Never want to trust

I know too much it’s sad

No one ever wants to pay the asking price

Every single word they say is fake

Social engineers play with our fate

Forever sowing seeds that germinate

Weak minds steering off a cliff

What’ll you die for ?

Carbon credits on your iPhone ?

A month’s subscription to your game zone

A fast delivery from Amazon ?

What y’ willing to die for ?

Woke agenda broke your backbone

Threw out your common sense no more

Now the climate hoax took hold

Monetised and traumatised

Wipe the tears from your eyes

No escape from the lies

But they can’t stop humankind

Flow like water always dreaming

Always streaming

Always find a way forward

Don’t talk about the great replacement

That’s only words from white supremacists

Gender affirming care

Gonna chop off your genitals

Baby parts piled in a lonely room

What y’ willing to die for ?

Carbon credits on your iPhone ?

A month’s subscription to your game zone

A fast delivery from Amazon ?

What y’ willing to die for ?

Woke agenda broke your backbone

Threw out your common sense no more

Now the climate hoax took hold





What is the price of modern convenience and technology ?

So many layers to the onion that it’s impossible to begin to explain anything to a closed mind. Cultural Marxism is rotting Western societies from the inside. A few generations of students have already been fully indoctrinated.

Covid is fake, Viruses are fake, CO2 climate change fake. Gender confusion. Space is fake. Fake globe. Real wars orchestrated with a fake excuse, an agenda. Poisonous vaccines and pharmakeia, poisonous fake food, geo-engineering. Orchestrated mass migration. Everything designed to destroy the lives and stability of healthy and strong societies.

Silent weapons for quiet wars. We are at war. They want us enslaved, sick and sterilised, or dead.