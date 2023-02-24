Columbia solider grabbed by invisible entity.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from Trey Smith. While on routine training a Columbia soldier was grabbed awake by an invisible entity. A demonic entity. Rebuke in Jesus name.
Repent brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.