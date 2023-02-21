PFIZER MISSED DEADLINE TO TURN IN MYOCARDITIS DATA from TheHIghwire.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/pfizer-missed-deadline-to-turn-in-myocarditis-data/
Pfizer missed a deadline to turn over internal studies on myocarditis, per an FDA order. The deadline came and went. Now, they quietly have a new date in June. Why the delay on such important data? And, why does the FDA set arbitrary deadlines which aren’t enforced?
#VRBPAC #Myocarditis #Deadline #FDA #Pfizer
POSTED: February 13, 2023