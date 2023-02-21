BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PFIZER MISSED DEADLINE TO TURN IN MYOCARDITIS DATA from TheHIghwire.com
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
286 views • 02/21/2023

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/pfizer-missed-deadline-to-turn-in-myocarditis-data/

Pfizer missed a deadline to turn over internal studies on myocarditis, per an FDA order. The deadline came and went. Now, they quietly have a new date in June. Why the delay on such important data? And, why does the FDA set arbitrary deadlines which aren’t enforced?

#VRBPAC #Myocarditis #Deadline #FDA #Pfizer

POSTED: February 13, 2023

