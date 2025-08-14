Jazz Improv

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today I came prepared to teach Lesson # 42, "Lifting the Head & Knee", but decided to change horses and instead went with what I saw people doing spontaneously, -- sort of like three Jazz musicians on a "riff".
So the lesson became moving in ways that I like to call "mindfully spontaneous".
I hope you'll enjoy exploring your own movement patterns if you choose to follow along with us.
NOTE: This lesson includes the video recording of the lesson; everyone moves in their own unique ways. Exploring how YOU move, rather than copying someone else, will prove to be much more fruitful in the long run.
Have fun!
[ Photo credit: Becerra Govea Photo on Pexels. ]