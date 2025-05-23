BrightLearn - The Cancer Industry by Ralph W. Moss

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The podcast critiques the failure of the decades-long 'war on cancer,' drawing from Ralph Moss' book “The Cancer Industry” to expose systemic flaws—profit-driven prioritization of toxic treatments, suppression of alternative therapies, and institutional resistance to change—while highlighting growing public and governmental shifts toward exploring integrative and non-toxic approaches.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.