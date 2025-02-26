BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 200 – What has changed in 200 episodes… not much!
2guysdrinkingcoffee
13 followers
13 followers
8 views • 6 months ago

A lot of good things have been happening in the last 30+ days.  Trump is keeping his promises.  Does that mean we can let our guard down?  NO!

 We still have Big Pharma either trying to kill us outright or make us customers for life.  We still have states that are keeping the woke, DEI agenda alive.  We have an economy that is barely on life support and will need a very painful reset to save the country.  We still have deep state operatives trying to undermine the Trump administration at every turn.

 That’s why we can’t let up.  Everyone, even Trump, needs to be held accountable and we need to keep the pressure on government… on every level, town, county, state and federal.

 That’s what we’re talking about in this episode.  Take a listen and let us know what you think.

