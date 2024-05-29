Goodbye Dollar — Hello CBDC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* The $ as we know it is about to change forever.
* It’s losing its strength and dominance as the world’s principal reserve currency.
* This is making way for the introduction of a Central Bank Digital Currency.
* CBDC is being promoted as an alternative to replace the American monetary system.
* That would pose substantial risks re: the privacy and independence of a traditional currency system.
The full segment is linked below.
Morris Invest | Say Goodbye To The U.S. Dollar As We Know It (29 May 2024)