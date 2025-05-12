BrightLearn - Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease by Ann M. Coulston and Carol J. Boushey

"Nutrition in the Prevention and Treatment of Disease" by Ann M. Coulston and Carol J. Boushey is a seminal work that explores the critical role of nutrition in health and disease through the lens of biomarkers, which are measurable indicators of biological processes and responses to dietary interventions. The book delves into the classification of biomarkers as markers of exposure, effect and susceptibility, highlighting their importance in assessing dietary intake, nutritional status and disease predisposition. It provides detailed examples of how specific nutrients and phytochemicals can be measured and monitored, offering insights into their functional roles within the body. Coulston and Boushey challenge the traditional "one nutrient, one disease" model, advocating for a more nuanced understanding of nutrient deficiencies and their varied impacts on health. They emphasize the need for a "global index" approach to nutrients like vitamin D, which considers their multifaceted roles and influences on different diseases. The authors also address the ethical and methodological challenges of conducting nutrition research, particularly the limitations of randomized controlled trials for studying essential nutrients. Ultimately, the book calls for a holistic approach to nutrition science, recognizing the complex interplay of nutrients, genetics and environmental factors in disease prevention and treatment.





