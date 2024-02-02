Young Earth Today 2029 - Truth MEMES for a Young Earth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We discuss the total solar eclipse, Oklahoma, young earth ♁ MEMEs and Richard Dawkins, Madame Wu, parity violation, radiometric dating, the 87Rb to 87Sr decay rate (62B), Earth's Deep History, Martin "got rox?" Rudwick, Westminster Wasp, Kyle Mann, Jesus' AGE verses (Mk. 10:6; Mk. 13:19,20; Lk. 11:50,51), Marvin Olasky, World Magazine, Mike Johnson, Ark Encounter, The Young Earth, John D. Morris, Don McLeroy, Communist Party, Boston Globe, Ozzy, Moon rocks, dolomite problem, Yandex, SwissCows, Genetic Entropy and Lead of the Sea.