Why did Jonathan Otto cite God giving Adam the breath of life, creating a living soul?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why did Jonathan Otto say this - And so God breathed into Adam's nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living soul.
Do not miss Healing Revolution docu-series, register for free at https://BrightU.com
#ReclaimYourHealth #HealingRevolution #HealthyFood #HealthAgenda #Wellness #Truth #ForbiddenCures #RedLight #PowerOfLight #RedLightTherapy