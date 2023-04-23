Geoengineering Transhumanism with Elana Freeland

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All of humankind and life on planet Earth are now under a sustained assault delivered epigenetically through the environment. Air and water, soil and food, vaccines – all intentionally modified via chemicals, electromagnetism, and nanotechnology to permanently alter the human body, mind, and spirit/soul, the goal being the Singularity, the transformation of humanity into a synthetic biology slave class of Transhumans hooked up to the global Cloud and ruled by AI algorithms.